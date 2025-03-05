Water Crisis is Knocking

Pakistan is facing other crisis and now water insecurity is also knocking at the door. Pakistan is rich in water resources and encompasses water reserves as in glaciers of Himalayas and annual rainfalls that feed 50-80% of its water supply in the western rivers- Chenab, Jhelum, Indus and eastern- Ravi, Sutlej and some other underground resources. However, Pakistan is ever increasing its water consumption with the rise in population, but being the most vulnerable country in the South Asian region to the effects of climate change and the resulting water crisis, the government is reluctant to pay any attention to water resource development and water conservation measures. As a result, the shortage of water reserves is becoming a threat to water security in the country. If there were normal rainfall, no attention would be paid to this aspect. However, due to a slight decrease in the duration of rainfall, concerns about water shortage in the country have started to escalate. According to a report by the United Nation Development Program (UNDP), Pakistan is among the ten countries in the world that will face a severe water crisis from 2025. If the government and the public do not resolve this crisis together, the most severe food crisis in Pakistan will begin by 2030 due to drought and persist to wreak havoc till 2050.

This situation is warning us of the seriousness of the future crisis. In addition, reports of several international organizations, including the World Bank, IISD, NIH, FAO and Uniceff, are also drawing us towards planning and strategies to avoid the risks of water scarcity. A comprehensive report by the World Bank on Pakistan’s development and environment warns that due to climate change, water use for non-agricultural purposes may increase significantly in Pakistan. As per this report, water demand in Pakistan is likely to increase by 60% with a three-degree Celsius surge in temperature by 2047, while water use may expand by another 15% with further changes in temperature.

Surprisingly, over the previous two decades, experts have warned that Pakistan would become one of the water-scarce countries by 2025, and today’s scenario indicates that water supplies have plummeted, yet nothing is being done. While the Asian Development Outlook has been warning since 2013 that Pakistan has a water storage capacity equivalent to only 30 days of supply. Although a water storage capacity of 1,000 days is recommended for a country with a diverse climate like Pakistan. If timely attention had been paid to increasing water capacity, the situation would have been different today. However, now is the time for Pakistan to alternate sustainably its water consumption patterns, water management and water reservoir capacity on an emergency basis. The use of modern methods to increase water efficiency in the agricultural sector has also become indispensable. Along with this, there is an urgent need to adopt a frugal attitude towards water. Pakistan is among those countries where per capita water consumption is the highest in the world. Public awareness is crucial to ensure water security and sustainable consumption while increasing water reserves is also necessary.

At present, Pakistan has three dams in terms of large water reservoirs, Mangla, Tarbela, Warsak and some other hydropower projects like Chashma barrage. Even if they are full, they can store the required water for about seven days, while according to water experts, this capacity should be at least a hundred days. The neighboring country, India has increased its capacity by more than six months, while a developed country like the United States can store its water reserves for about 3 years, while Pakistan is not transcending beyond a week. The country should have to build dams immediately so that the water that is lost to the Arabian Sea instead of being stored can be made usable and increase the water reserves. However, there is also a striking need to make the canal system efficient so that water scarcity can be controlled. Trees must be planted as part of the Upscaling Green Pakistan Program to mitigate the environmental impact of extreme temperature. The government has begun the process of banning and imposing fines on the indiscriminate use of water. Meanwhile, public awareness should be stimulated about the importance of using water sparingly in order to prevent wasting this exquisite blessing. The government has a duty to devote its resources to ensure equitable supply of water to all the provinces, because the survival of the country is threatened more by water scarcity than by terrorism. The resource and economic development planners should take steps on a war footing and think seriously about solving this problem, because the solution of water shortage is not a matter of just one day.

Currently, the water crisis in Pakistan is progressing with the ticking of the clock and is knocking on our door. If such daunting issue is ignored like other escalating crisis, the country may face severe environmental, economic and social challenges in the future. Therefore, it is imperative to consider this climatic and unsustainably induced issue seriously and timely steps are taken, otherwise only by adopting innovative and effective strategies for water conservation can we lay the foundation for a safe and stable Pakistan.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com