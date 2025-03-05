WFP delegation calls on KP food minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, held a meeting with a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Rai Eshi, Head of the Supply Chain at WFP. The meeting focused on projects of mutual interest, food security initiatives, and ongoing reforms within the provincial food department.

During the briefing, the minister highlighted the initiatives being undertaken by the Food Department to ensure food security. He stated that efforts were being made to enhance food quality standards and improve the capacity of food officials across the province.

Toru further informed the delegation that several operations within the Food Department had been digitized, while work on the digitization of remaining sectors was progressing rapidly. He expressed his commitment to strengthening cooperation with international organizations to improve food security and nutritional standards in the province.

The WFP delegation expressed keen interest in providing technical support for ongoing projects within the food department. They assured full cooperation in implementing reforms aimed at ensuring food security. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary of the Food Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ashfaq Khan, and Director of Food, Musarrat Zaman.