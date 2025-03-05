Will Smith still facing horrible repercussions of Oscars slap-gate

NEW YORK - Will Smith still struggling with horrible aftermath of his Oscars slap-gate incident after nearly three years. A source spilled to In Touch Weekly magazine that Will never “speaks” about the “slap” in the conversation but he’s “dealing with the ongoing, long-tail consequences of it privately and adjusting his business accordingly”. After the 2022 incident, Will only starred in two other movies, which included 2022’s Emancipation and 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Although the actor has two movie sequels in the pipeline, there’s no acting projects listed on his IMDb.com page.

“That’s why you have Will showing up in somewhat controversial territories like Saudi Arabia — these aren’t relaxing vacations, he’s going where the money is because he wants to keep making blockbusters,” revealed the source while speaking of I Am Legend actor. However, another insider noted that there’s “a black cloud hanging over him constantly and there are swaths of name talent that don’t want anything to do with him after what he did to Chris Rock”. “The only real path Will has is to keep betting on himself and his choices and hope that fans show up,” said a source. An insider mentioned that the fans “did for Bad Boys: Ride or Die but the real test of Will’s enduring appeal, or lack thereof, comes when he doesn’t have that franchise to lean on”. “Like it or not, that day is coming soon,” informed a source. Meanwhile, the insider added that Will only “wants to continue to be a movie star, and he still has some of the best instincts in the business when it comes to scripts, projects, movie-makers and marketing”.