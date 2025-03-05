Women and shift in global finance

In recent years, global finance has undergone a profound shift, one that recognizes the indispensable role women play in shaping economic policy, corporate leadership, and financial markets. While the journey toward gender equality in finance is ongoing, the growing involvement of women at the helm of financial institutions signals immense potential for reshaping the global economy. For countries like Pakistan, acknowledging and amplifying women’s economic power offers transformative opportunities for growth, financial inclusion, and long-term prosperity.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995 at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, was a landmark achievement for advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment worldwide. It set a global framework for ensuring women’s rights and providing them with opportunities for economic participation and leadership. As we reflect on the Beijing+30 agenda—marking 30 years since its adoption—it is crucial to recognize how women’s increasing influence in finance aligns with the goals set out in the declaration. While much progress has been made, there remains significant work to be done, especially in countries like Pakistan, where women’s access to financial resources and leadership opportunities is still limited.

Historically, women have been underrepresented in the highest echelons of the financial world. However, the past few decades have witnessed an increase in women breaking barriers and occupying leadership roles, from CEOs of multinational banks to governors of central banks.

Figures like Christine Lagarde, the first woman to lead the European Central Bank, and Janet Yellen, the first female U.S. Treasury Secretary, have proven that women can effectively steer economic policy and influence financial systems. In Pakistan, the rise of women in financial leadership, though slower, offers hope for a more inclusive economic future. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, has demonstrated the impact women can have in shaping the country’s financial landscape.

One of the most critical areas of transformation is in financial inclusion. Financial inclusion—the ability for individuals, particularly women, to access affordable financial products like bank accounts, loans, and insurance—is a key factor in driving economic growth. For women, especially in rural Pakistan, gendered barriers such as limited access to financial services and cultural restrictions have historically kept them on the periphery of the economic system.

However, new financial models are emerging to challenge these limitations. Mobile banking platforms, microfinance institutions, and digital financial services are breaking down traditional barriers, enabling women to fully participate in the economy. Microfinance organizations like Grameen Bank, which has long prioritized women in rural areas, have proven the vast potential of women-led micro-enterprises. In Pakistan, companies like U Microfinance Bank have similarly focused on empowering women, particularly in underserved regions.

The economic benefits of increasing women’s financial inclusion are undeniable. Research by McKinsey Global Institute reveals that if women participated in the global economy at the same rate as men, global GDP could rise by a staggering $28 trillion by 2025. Clearly, empowering women financially has the potential to drive unparalleled economic growth, not just for women themselves, but for entire communities and nations.

Yet, significant challenges remain. Despite the clear economic advantages, structural inequalities and gender biases continue to hinder women’s access to financial resources. In many parts of Pakistan, women face obstacles in securing financing for businesses due to patriarchal attitudes, the lack of collateral, and gendered stereotypes about women’s abilities to manage businesses. The financial services industry, while increasingly welcoming of women’s leadership, is still overwhelmingly male-dominated, and women remain vastly underrepresented in positions of power.

To truly level the playing field, gender-responsive financial policies must be created to ensure women’s access to capital, credit, and financial services. Financial institutions should prioritize the creation of products and services specifically designed to meet the needs of women, from micro-loans to insurance that addresses women’s unique challenges. Moreover, governments and private companies should create pathways for women to advance in finance by providing access to education, training, and mentorship in key areas like financial management, entrepreneurship, and investment strategies.

In Pakistan, the government has taken some steps to promote gender equality in finance. The State Bank of Pakistan has introduced initiatives like the National Financial Literacy Program for Women, which aims to provide women with the tools to make informed financial decisions. Yet, these efforts need to be expanded and supported at all levels to ensure that women not only have the knowledge but also the resources to succeed in the economic sphere.

The growing participation of women in finance is not just a matter of economic fairness but of smart policy. Gender inclusion in finance unlocks the full potential of the economy. Whether it is the rise of women-led businesses, the increased financial independence of women, or the amplification of female leadership in economic decision-making, the benefits extend far beyond individual women. When women thrive economically, families, communities, and nations prosper.

But to realize this potential, systemic change is necessary. Militarized security policies and patriarchal structures, which continue to dominate Pakistan’s political and economic systems, often prevent women from accessing the full spectrum of opportunities in finance. From lending practices that discriminate against women to cultural barriers that limit their economic participation, these entrenched systems restrict the transformative power of women. The way forward must be a comprehensive approach that combines education, policy reform, and a cultural shift toward embracing women’s economic leadership.

International frameworks, such as the G20 and UN Women’s Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda, are beginning to recognize the transformative role women can play in driving global economic growth. At the same time, local efforts in Pakistan should continue to focus on financial literacy, supporting women entrepreneurs, and encouraging inclusive leadership in financial institutions.

By fostering a gender-inclusive approach to finance, Pakistan and the global economy can tap into a vast reservoir of untapped potential. Women’s economic empowerment is not just a moral imperative—it is a strategic investment in the future of global prosperity. As we move toward a more inclusive financial system, we must remember that financial equality is not just about closing the gender gap—it’s about unlocking new economic possibilities for everyone.

Women have long been underutilized in the global financial system, but this is changing. By empowering women and ensuring their participation in financial decision-making, countries like Pakistan can unlock immense economic potential. The shift toward gender-responsive financial policies, women’s leadership, and financial inclusion will not only benefit individual women but will propel nations toward long-term economic stability. As we reflect on the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action at its 30th anniversary, it is essential that we reaffirm our commitment to advancing women’s rights and empowerment in every sector, particularly in finance. The time to act is now. A future of inclusive, sustainable economic growth is within reach—and women must be at the forefront of that transformation.