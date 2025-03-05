Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali’s stunning photoshoot sets internet ablaze

Fan-favourite onscreen duo and have reunited for designer Maria B’s latest collection, and their breathtaking photoshoot is taking social media by storm.

Draped in regal ensembles, the pair exudes elegance and undeniable chemistry, leaving fans swooning over their mesmerizing visuals.

The shoot has only heightened anticipation for their much-awaited project, Tere Bin 2, sparking speculation about whether this collaboration was a strategic move to build hype or simply a delightful surprise.

While the reason remains a mystery, one thing is certain—fans can’t get enough of their magical reunion!