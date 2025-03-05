Zero tolerance against cheating mafia: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has warned the cheating mafia stating that they were exposed before and will face a zero-tolerance policy once again. He indicated that FIRs will be registered against those involved, strict punishments will be enforced and he would personally follow up on the matter. He emphasised that controlling the cheating mafia is a mission and that no student’s marks will be unfairly taken by another. The minister highlighted that effective measures have been implemented to ensure transparent exams. No student will be allowed to have a substitute or take someone else’s place, he added. He said that surveillance cameras have been installed in all examination centers. Additionally, private staff will not be allowed to serve as exam invigilators this time, and the number of private examination centers has been significantly reduced. The education minister also announced that special squads have been formed to monitor examination centres. The chief secretary, commissioners, deputy commissioners, secretaries of education and the chairman of the task force will personally conduct surprise visits to the centres and their squads have been assigned to this task as well.

He urged parents, civil society and journalists to report any suspicious activity in the examination centres by calling 04236288119.