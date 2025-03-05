Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zero tolerance against cheating mafia: Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has warned the cheating mafia stating that they were exposed before and will face a zero-tolerance policy once again. He indicated that FIRs will be registered against those involved, strict punishments will be enforced and he would personally follow up on the matter. He emphasised that controlling the cheating mafia is a mission and that no student’s marks will be unfairly taken by another. The minister highlighted that effective measures have been implemented to ensure transparent exams. No student will be allowed to have a substitute or take someone else’s place, he added. He said that surveillance cameras have been installed in all examination centers. Additionally, private staff will not be allowed to serve as exam invigilators this time, and the number of private examination centers has been significantly reduced.  The education minister also announced that special squads have been formed to monitor examination centres. The chief secretary, commissioners, deputy commissioners, secretaries of education and the chairman of the task force will personally conduct surprise visits to the centres and their squads have been assigned to this task as well.

PM Shehbaz finalizes ministerial portfolios, announcement soon

He urged parents, civil society and journalists to report any suspicious activity in the examination centres by calling 04236288119.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741143565.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025