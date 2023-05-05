15.74pc increase in country’s population during last six years

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s population has increased by 15.74 percent from 207.68 million in 2017 to 240.37 million in the ongoing population and housing census, while the process is still going on.

As per the initial finding of the 7th Population and Housing Census-2023, the country population has increased at the annual rate of 2.62 percent (32.69 million) during last six years, official data reveals. The deadline for 7th Population and Housing Census-2023 has been extended till May 15 in 66 major cities of the country.

However, in comparison with 1998 census, the country’s population has grown by 81.61 percent, the official data reveals. The total population as per 1998 census was 132.352 million.

According the census history of Pakistan, in 1951 the country’s population was 33.740 million, which had climbed to 42.880 million in 1961 census, 65.309 million in 1972, 84.253 million in 1981, 132.352 million in 1998 and 207.68 million in 2017.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Sindh and Chief Census Commissioner jointly chaired a high-level meeting held here Thursday to ensure the completion of Verification/Enumeration process for 7th Population and Housing Census- 2023 in Sindh by 15th May, 2023

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy was devised jointly to ensure complete census coverage in Sindh till 15th May, 2023. The census field operation and verification process will continue till 15th May, 2023 in low coverage districts of Sindh.

PBS gave a detailed presentation on the previously shared reasons for low coverage mined through Digital Systems. Block-wise list of one member, two members and non-living units were shared with the Sindh provincial government for a targeted approach to ensure full coverage

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar assured full support of PBS in identifying further gaps and provision of desired information.

Chief Secretary Sindh appreciated the presentation shared by PBS and assured his full cooperation in filling the gaps identified by PBS and completing the important national task of census within the stipulated timelines.

All commissioners shared their views on the reasons for low coverage, over coverage or high growth and other population trends in their areas of responsibility and committed to complete coverage by 15th May, 2023. Chief Secretary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure complete coverage till 15th May, 2023 by sensitizing their respective assistant commissioners (ACs). DCs and ACs will fulfil their roles, by ensuring field visits for effective vigilance and monitoring. Strict action will be taken in case of misreporting by Field staff.

On completion of work DCs and ACs will share completion certificate, in case of any substantial departure in population trends reasons and justifications may be recorded in completion certificate. A high-level meeting between Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) higher management and Sindh provincial government, under the joint chair of Chief Secretary Sindh and Chief Census Commissioner was held on 4th May, 2023, which was attended by senior management of PBS whereas all commissioners and deputy commissioners of Sindh joined through Zoom Link.

Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), PBS delivered a detailed presentation on the reasons of low coverage and under coverage to Sindh provincial government. He also emphasised on daily progress sharing as strict action is needed to conclude the exercise on 15th May, 2023.

It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the gaps identified by PBS. Sindh provincial government was fully agreed with the concept of targeted approach. Chief Secretary Sindh directed all DCs and ACs to undertake field visit to ensure complete coverage and plug in the gaps identified by PBS. He also directed to solve access problem and provision of one to one security to field enumerators. Further, progress will be monitored and shared regularly with Chief Secretary and Chief Census Commissioner regularly. Chief Secretary directed commissioners and DCs to make utmost efforts to ensure complete coverage within stipulated time.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar, anticipated that with cooperation of Chief Secretary, Sindh and PBS and by taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully by 15th May, 2023.