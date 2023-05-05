Friday, May 05, 2023
19 gangsters arrested with arms, stolen items in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -     During an operation, the police arrested 19 members of various gangs involved in street crimes and also recovered cash, ornaments and vehicles.

Briefing media persons on Thursday, Superintendent of Police for Cantonment Waqas Rafique said that a number of gangs had been busted and their 19 members arrested during actions in different areas of the Cantt division. The actions were taken in the precincts of Tatara, Gulberg, Sarband, Tehkal, and Town police stations.

The official said the police had also recovered 122 snatched phones, 15 motorbikes, four vehicles, Rs880,000 cash, ornaments, watches and other valuables from the arrestees and returned those items to the owners afterwards.

The cops also recovered tow Kalashnikovs, one rifle, seven pistols, and bullets. The arrestees also include the receivers of the stolen items who would sell the items on throwaway prices after their thefts.

Lack of accountability, substandard work main problems in projects

