6 Pak soldiers martyred fighting terrorism in NW

ISLAMABAD - Six Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan on Thursday. The security forces also eliminated three terrorists.
The ISPR in a statement issued yesterday said, on 4 May 2023, a fire exchange took place between terrorists and the Pakistani troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District.
"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two", said the media wing of the military.
However, the ISPR added, during the intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
According to the ISPR, the martyred include Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed lqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber). Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR has reiterated its firm stand that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.