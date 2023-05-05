6 Pak soldiers martyred fighting terrorism in NW

ISLAMABAD - Six Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan on Thursday. The security forces also eliminated three terrorists.

The ISPR in a state­ment issued yesterday said, on 4 May 2023, a fire exchange took place between terror­ists and the Pakistani troops in general area Dirduni, North Wa­ziristan District.

"Own troops effec­tively engaged the ter­rorists location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injur­ing another two", said the media wing of the military.

However, the ISPR added, during the in­tense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers hav­ing fought gallantly, em­braced shahadat.

According to the ISPR, the martyred include Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed lqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Na­zir Khan (age 26 years, res­ident of District Bannu), Se­poy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resi­dent of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber). Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR has reiterated its firm stand that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of ter­rorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.