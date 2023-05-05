ACE Sindh seeks all records of Karachi zoo, Safari Park

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) started investigation into the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park's monetary affairs.

The director of the zoo was instructed to appear with several other officials to provide records of all living and dead rare species.

Additionally, records of the senior director, deputy directors, and employees posted in the zoo were also demanded. The investigation also sought details of the budget and audit, purchase of items, and auction of goods from 2022 onwards.

The anti-corruption watchdog also demanded the zoo authorities to provide all bills, vouchers, and bank account details of besides monthly income and expenditure, as well as payment records.

Meanwhile, details of veterinary doctors, challans, deposits, and contractors' dues were also sought. Information on purchases of medicines and food, animal riding, safari coach vouchers, and other sources of income is also demanded.