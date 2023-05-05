Acting Afghan FM to visit Pakistan from today

ISLAMABAD - Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, will visit Pakistan from today (5th to 8th May).

He will lead a high-level delegation, which in­cludes the Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior of­ficials from the Afghan Ministries of Foreign Af­fairs, Transport and Trade.

Apart from holding bilateral meetings, the Acting Af­ghan Foreign Minister will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Minis­ters’ Dialogue on 6th May 2023, the for­eign ministry said.

State Councilor and Foreign Minis­ter of the Peoples Republic of China, Qin Gang, will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.

The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement pro­cess with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included vis­it of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.

During the visit, the two sides will review the en­tire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, con­nectivity, peace and security, and education domains.

“Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical en­gagement with the Interim Afghan Government,” the foreign ministry said.