Acting Afghan FM to visit Pakistan from today

ISLAMABAD - Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, will visit Pakistan from today (5th to 8th May).
He will lead a high-level delegation, which includes the Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade.
Apart from holding bilateral meetings, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on 6th May 2023, the foreign ministry said.
State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the Peoples Republic of China, Qin Gang, will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.
The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included visit of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.
During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains.
“Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical engagement with the Interim Afghan Government,” the foreign ministry said.