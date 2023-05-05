Ali Amin Gandapur released from Sukkur jail

SUKKUR-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been released from central jail Sukkur.

As per details, the PTI and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur going back with a convoy to Punjab from Sukkur.

The administration of Sukkur Central Jail had earlier refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail. The Sukkur Central Jail’s administration said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases. A case was registered against the PTI leader for delivering hate speech against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint. Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench earlier this month.