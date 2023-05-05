Another Strain Detected

After a recent report indicated that all of Pakistan’s poliovirus cases have been restricted to South KP, another wild poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples in Peshawar and Hangu, KP. This virus has Afghan origin and is linked to the genomic sequencing done in January that linked it to a province in Afghanistan.

In January of this year, environmental samples were collected to test for the virus, as sewage samples are important in detecting a virus’s prevalence. They serve as basic parameters to determine campaign successes and are a threat to individuals with low immunity, such as children. After 20 children were paralysed by the virus in the country in 2022, it is good that now action is prompt and direct. It is also positive that Pakistan and Afghanistan will conduct a synchronised vaccination campaign in May to increase children’s immunity because they constitute an important vulnerable group.

While the detection of the virus is not a direct threat to the cause - a form of polio derived from the vaccine was detected in the UK - the goal is to prevent infection. Maintaining a polio-free status requires high levels of population immunity through routine immunisations. Of the world’s 110 cases of wild polio in 2020, two-thirds were in Pakistan and the remainder in Afghanistan. Efforts from the polio eradication campaign are important and commendable, but the issue of low vaccine coverage will keep individuals at risk around the world. Britain’s detection of the Poliovirus was deemed a national incident after finding evidence suggesting a local spread of the virus.

Until it is eradicated worldwide, there will always be a danger of the virus being exported and spread elsewhere. Typically, it takes three years without any poliovirus detection for a country to be polio-free. Poor surveillance and an inability to vaccinate will always be a threat to Pakistan to reach this goal.