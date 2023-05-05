Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Apple's total sales decline for second consecutive quarter

Apple's total sales decline for second consecutive quarter
Anadolu
10:49 AM | May 05, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

US-based multinational technology company Apple saw its total sales decline for the second quarter in row, according to its financial results statement released Thursday. 

Net sales fell 2.6% to $94.8 billion for the three months ending April 1, which corresponds to the first quarter of this year for the company. The figure is down from almost $97.3 billion for the same period last year.

In the preceding three months, which span from October to December, Apple saw total net sales of $117.1 billion, down 5.5% from $123.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Apple, however, saw gains in iPhone sales despite posting declines in Mac, iPad, wearables and home and accessories sales.

Net sales of the company's iPhone rose to $51.3 billion in the January-March period from nearly $50.6 billion in the same period last year.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023