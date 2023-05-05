Apple's total sales decline for second consecutive quarter

US-based multinational technology company Apple saw its total sales decline for the second quarter in row, according to its financial results statement released Thursday.

Net sales fell 2.6% to $94.8 billion for the three months ending April 1, which corresponds to the first quarter of this year for the company. The figure is down from almost $97.3 billion for the same period last year.

In the preceding three months, which span from October to December, Apple saw total net sales of $117.1 billion, down 5.5% from $123.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Apple, however, saw gains in iPhone sales despite posting declines in Mac, iPad, wearables and home and accessories sales.

Net sales of the company's iPhone rose to $51.3 billion in the January-March period from nearly $50.6 billion in the same period last year.