Appointment of ILF members in Halal Food Authority denied

MARDAN - The former president of the District Bar Association, Islam Wardag Advocate, and Jawad Ali Advocate, who is a veteran leader of PTI Mardan and also served as Ex-Assist Attorney General for Pakistan, have issued a press statement on Thursday denying the allegations that Tariq Afridi, the PML-N candidate for High Court Bar Peshawar, has appointed some members of the Insaf Layers’ Forum (ILF) in the Halal Food Authority.

The lawyers stated that they are strong supporters of Taif Khan Advocate and Shah Faisal Advocate and that they fully support the party candidate in the Peshawar bar council election as they are supporters of Imran Khan. They clarified that they would never oppose the party candidate in the election. The lawyers further clarified that some elements are trying to spoil the atmosphere and the same tactics were adopted in the District Bar Association (DBA) Mardan election.