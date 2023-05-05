Atletico thrash Cadiz 5-1 to go ahead of Real Madrid in LaLiga  

MADRID - Atletico Madrid scored five goals for the second time in a row as they outclassed visitors Cadiz 5-1 on Wednesday to take second place in LaLiga standings, surpassing their city rivals Real Madrid. With only five games left, Atletico jumped to 69 points, one clear of third-placed Real, who lost 2-0 at Real Sociedad on Tuesday. Leaders Barcelona, who are 13 points ahead of Atletico, will have the chance to clinch their 27th La Liga title with a win in their next game against city rivals Espanyol on May 14. The Catalan giants beat Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday to move to 82 points at the top. Antoine Griezmann scored twice in the first half, netting his first in just two minutes of the game, to give the home side at Metropolitano Stadium an electrifying start. Alvaro Morata extended their lead right after the interval while Yannick Carrasco slotted their fourth from the penalty spot after Cadiz defender handled the ball inside the box. One minute after Anthony Lozano scored the only goal for Cadiz in the 72nd, Nahuel Molina rounded off the scoring for Atletico with a close-range strike from a counter-attack. Later on Wednesday, relegation-threatened Getafe defeated 13th-placed Celta Vigo 1-0 but were unable to exit the bottom three despite levelling on points with Valencia.