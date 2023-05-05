Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan, but it has the least population. It is home to numerous minerals and assets, including Gwadar, which is an asset for Pakistan as it can be used for trade and export with other countries. Unfortunately, Balochistan has been neglected, and it has not been treated equally despite being the largest province and having a lot of assets that Pakistan can utilize to progress and prosper.

It is unfortunate that we treat Balochistan unfairly and do not give them due importance and share in the parliament. The neglect is concerning, and it needs to change, as we can lose Balochistan just like we lost Bangladesh in 1971. The people of Balochistan want to be independent and establish a separate state due to the unfair treatment and lack of proper representation in the parliament.

It is essential to treat Balochistan well as it is the largest province and an asset for Pakistan with numerous resources to help the nation progress. We cannot afford to lose Balochistan, just like we lost Bangladesh years ago. Therefore, we must change our attitude towards Balochistan and the way we treat it, giving it its due share in all matters, including proper seats in the assembly.

In conclusion, we must treat Balochistan well if we don’t want to lose it and suffer the consequences of division and destruction. It is high time that we change our attitude towards Balochistan and give it the importance it deserves as a great asset for our country. We cannot afford to neglect it any longer.

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.