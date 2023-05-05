Beijing UoT delegation visits PU

LAHORE - A four-member del­egation led by Prof Li Hui Dong of Beijing University of Technology, China vis­ited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor PU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mah­mood here on Thursday. Chairman Archeology De­partment PU Dr. Muham­mad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr. Muham­mad Azeem and others were also present during the meeting. Addressing the delegation, Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized the need of promoting mutual educational ties. The delegation thanked the vice chancellor PU Dr. Khalid Mahmood for his hospitality.