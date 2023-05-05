Bike lifter gang busted in Karachi

As many as three bike lifters were arrested in a joint operation of Sindh rangers and police in Karachi’s Sikandar goth area.

According to the rangers spokesman, the one of the arrested accused, Huzaifa, was nabbed red-handed while stealing a motorcycle. During the investigation, Huzaifa revealed the names of his accomplice involved in the motorcycle theft.

After which the joint operation of rangers and police was carried out in Sikandar goth area from where the law enforcers managed to arrest the accused accomplice Akif and Adeel. During the operation, stolen motorcycles were also recovered from the suspects.

Following their arrest, the suspects were interrogated by law enforcement personnel where they confessed to being involved in more than 30 motorcycle thefts from different areas of Karachi including Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Sikandar Goth.

The bike lifter gang sold the stolen motorcycles in the form of spare parts. Meanwhile, the arrested criminals have been handed over to the police for legal action.