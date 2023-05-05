Bilawal sees SCO a key to take Eurasian connectivity to next level

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could be a key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level.

The minister is delivering his keynote address at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by India in its Goa state. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the platform.

"There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this CFM," he said.

The foreign minister underscored importance of Pakistan accords to principals of mutual trust and shared development as enshrined in 'Shanghai Spirit.'

“Pakistan strongly believes in and fully adheres to principles of mutual trust, shared development enshrined in original ‘Shanghai Spirit’.”

FM Bilawal also called for collective efforts to fight climate crisis, saying: “The climate crisis poses an existential threat to humanity."

"SCO has emerged as a platform for promoting mutual understanding, security and development through constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation," he further said.

Taking about poverty in the region, he said there was a very strong and compelling case for closer cooperation for poverty alleviation under SCO. “The establishment of the Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation proposed by Pakistan will be a step in that direction,” he said.

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the Pakistani counterpart for the meeting in Goa.