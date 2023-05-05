British investment group launches $40m resort-style living in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The much-awaited luxury resort-themed residential development, One Serene Residences, was officially launched here marking a historic milestone as first-ever project in Pakistan with international standards of luxury living and a resort lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the grand unveiling press conference took place at the prestigious Sheraton Grand London Park Lane. One Serene Residences is a $40 million project tailor-made for the overseas Pakistani diaspora, being developed by One Homes, a British investment group with a proven track record of delivering exceptional properties in the real estate industry.

This luxury project is in collaboration with a range of world-leading partners, including Italian design house Versace Ceramics for the floor and wall finishings, UAE’s leading group Ayana Holding as a strategic development partner, VX Studio as the lead design consultant, and Opaal as the interior designers.

The project is located on the main Serene Avenue in DHA Phase III and will feature amenities never offered before in Pakistan, including a residents’ lobby, resort-themed swimming pool, kids’ swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, steam, sauna, and treatment rooms, residents’ private theatre, cafe, shop, and restaurant, kids’ club, and convenience store. These world-class facilities are designed to provide residents with an unparalleled living experience that is both comfortable and convenient. Present at the event were Hamid Kerayechian - CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, Ghada Yaiche - Design Director at VX Studio, and Rana Hammoura - Senior Interior Designer at Opaal Interiors. The event was also attended by Chief Commercial Officer One Homes at One Group, Aqib Hassan, Commercial Director One Homes at One Group, Shaan Abbas, as well as other dignitaries and media personalities.