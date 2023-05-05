Bushra Bibi sends Maryam legal notice for vilification, slanderous campaign

LAHORE - Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, served a legal notice on Maryam Nawaz for her vilification and slanderous campaign against Khan’s wife, demanding that PML-N leader should tender unconditional apology within 7 days or else ready to face legal action.

Bushra Bibi, through her counsel Advocate Faisal Fareed, served the legal notice to Maryam Nawaz on Thursday for her vilification propaganda campaign aimed to harm, defame and denigrate her and her family with criminal object to benefit the political opponents of her husband. The legal notice was is­sued in context and reference to a speech made by Maryam on May 1, 2023, at Model Town Lahore, which was telecasted live on the electronic media and also covered on social media local­ly and internationally. The notice reads that defamatory, false, frivolous and slanderous accusations were hurled against our client. It was stated that through a well thought action to at­tack, defame and malign, she intentionally, knowingly and wrongfully accused Bushra Bibi, who is a pious, and a “house wife”, to satisfy ill-will, malicious and vindictive agenda against my client and her family to achieve malicious objectives.

“Your slanderous, untrue and mischievous speech and statement that has been viewed and heard throughout the world including Pakistan established a ridiculous impression that as if our client is dishonest and unethical person and it provided, to the political opponents of our client, a chance to initiate vilification propaganda against our client and her husband,” the legal notice reads. It was stated that our cli­ent alongwith her family has suffered from immense damage to their reputation of being a law-abiding citizen as well as wife of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Maryam was primarily responsible for this untruthful and dishonest defa­mation campaign against Khan’s wife. The legal notice reads: “It is to remind you that your action is a violation of law and inter alia it is punishable under the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, upto 5 years imprisonment for intentionally and will­fully defaming our client.” Therefore, it was stated that either she should withdraw her statement and tender unconditional apology to our client, within seven days of issuance of this no­tice or our client reserves legal right to initiate legal actions under the relevant laws in the courts of competent jurisdic­tion in case of non-tendering of public apology.