CDA board approves to auction 45   different categories plots

ISLAMABAD-Instead of going for a permanent solution, the cash strapped capital development authority has decided to sell 45 more plots of different categories across the city.

To fulfill the growing needs of the city especially to fund multiple development projects worth billions of rupees, the civic authority is going to auction more plots.

A special board meeting was held on Thursday at CDA headquarter in Islamabad which was chaired by the chief commissioner Islamabad and chairman CDA Capitan Retired Noor ul Ameen Mengal. The meeting was also attended by other board members in which a single agenda related to the auctioning of 45 plots were presented by the member estate Afnan Alam Khan.

The board has unanimously approved this agenda item and allowed the estate wing to proceed with its auction Plan.

Sources told that the auction will be held on 29th 30th and 31st May 2023 at Convention Center Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that at present multibillion projects are under way in different parts of the city and from last few months, the pace of work have been slowed down on most of the projects due to non-payments to the contractors. Meanwhile, a highly questionable decision taken by the incumbent management to carry out development works in rural areas of Islamabad involving billions of rupees as well from its own resources put the authority under more financial pressure.

Concerned circles believes that besides amendments in CDA ordinance by the parliament—enabling it to do joint ventures for revenue enhancement, the incumbent management did not make any serious effort in this regard and remained limited to selling the plots like its predecessors.

The senior officers of the authority criticised the policy to sell more and more plots to meet the financial requirements as an unwise policy and suggested to immediately stop the practice and find new avenues of revenue generation as the commercial land bank of civic authority is shrinking day by day.

In past, there was a practice to auction plots maximum twice in the year but this management is going to organise second auction in less than 5 months.

The last auction was held on 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th January 2023 in which CDA had successfully managed to fetch 22 billion rupees by selling residential and commercial plots.