Chairman SPSC presents annual report to Sindh CM

KARACHI-Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission Mohammad Waseem on Thursday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented the annual report of 2022.

According to the report, the Sindh Public Service Commission is a constitutional body with the primary task to recruit senior officers for civil bureaucracy for the provincial government. It has been playing a vital role in strengthening the administration of various departments working under the provincial government. The SPSC endeavours to recommend the most suitable candidates through a fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment process.

The reporting year (2022) encapsulates the recovery phase of the Sindh Public Service Commission from the aftermath of the High Court’s ruling in 2019. The newly appointed Chairperson and Members undertook concerted efforts to resume the halted process of the entire recruitment and address other administrative issues.

The SPSC Act was amended and approved by the Provincial Assembly as the SPSC Act of 2022, repealing the Act of 1989. Subsequently, SPSC Functions and Rules were also amended to 2022. Subsequently, Sindh Public Service Commission (Functions) Rules of 2022, and Sindh Public Service Commission (Appointment of Chairperson and Members) Rules of 2022 were also enacted.

Approximately, 25 requisitions were received from various departments of the Sindh Government for the recruitment process for different posts. Expeditiously, SPSC issued nine consolidated advertisements and the same were published in National and Regional newspapers.

The report says that following the re-functionalization of SPSC, the Commission considerably reduced the duration between the closing date of the Advertisement and the conduct of the tests of various posts by holding many Tests/Examinations promptly after the closing dates in 2022. Even with binding constraints, SPSC was able to advertise 1, 120 posts during the calendar year of 2022. The chairman of SPSC told the CM that 7,723 candidates appeared in written exams out of which 1,477 qualified. 4,475 candidates were interviewed out of which 976 were recommended.

The chief minister appreciated the services of Chairman SPSC Waseem for strengthening, improving, and renovating the SPSC infrastructure within two years.