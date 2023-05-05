Friday, May 05, 2023
Chinese, Afghan FMs arrive in Pakistan today

Web Desk
10:42 AM | May 05, 2023
Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin will arrive in Islamabad today to participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.

The acting Afghan foreign minister will lead a high-level delegation, which includes the Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade.

“The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said. It added that Pakistan was committed to pursue practical engagement with the Afghan government.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains.

The 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue will be held on May 6. The Foreign Office said that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also participate in the meeting.

Pakistan to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in July

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Qin would meet with the leaders of Pakistan, and co-chair the fourth strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

