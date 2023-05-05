Chinese, Afghan FMs land in Pakistan for trilateral dialogue

Newly sworn Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday arrived in Pakistan to hold a trilateral dialogue.

Mr Gang, who is paying his maiden visit to Pakistan, would attend the fourth round of the Sino-Pak Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by the Chinese FM and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto. The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

Moreover, he would also participate in a trilateral dialogue comprising Mr Muttaqi and Mr Bhutto.

On the other hand, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also landed in Islamabad.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Afghan MoFA spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad wrote, "Today, a comprehensive political and commercial delegation led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad".