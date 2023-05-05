Chinese FM Visit

China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Pakistan from May 5 to attend the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue. This is an extremely important visit considering the longstanding strategic partnership Islamabad and Beijing share, and this will be an opportunity to discuss key issues of bilateral and regional importance.

This will be the Foreign Minister’s first official trip to Pakistan which is being viewed as an important part of the recent intensive interaction between Beijing and Islamabad. As per reports, during his visit, Mr Gang will meet with Pakistani leaders and co-chair the fourth strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan with FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This structured mechanism for dialogue has been designed to review bilateral cooperation in key areas.

It is expected that the two sides will draw up a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation, and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape. These meetings are important for the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further deepening the strategic communication and practical cooperation between China and Pakistan.

There are a number of key issues that are of mutual interest to Islamabad and Beijing. These include the situation in IIOJK, regional military alliances that are taking shape, Afghanistan, and conflict hotspots across the globe. With regards to Afghanistan, China has been a vocal supporter of engaging with the Afghan interim government as it understands the adverse consequences for the people of Afghanistan and other countries in the long run for not doing so. Considering all that is taking place in the region, it is important for the two strategic partners to take stock of the evolving situation to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity. Most importantly, in light of Pakistan’s existential economic crisis, China’s support and assistance will be key if Islamabad is to successfully weather this storm. Therefore, this visit is going to be critical for Islamabad to address the aforementioned areas of interest and concern with its all-weather friend.