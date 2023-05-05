Friday, May 05, 2023
Clifford Chance announces new head of Global Asset Finance Group

May 05, 2023
NEW YORK-Clifford Chance has announced the appointment of partner Zarrar Sehgal as head of the firm’s Global Asset Finance Group. Sehgal will lead the 125-strong international team of asset finance lawyers who work alongside the firm’s global corporate, tax, insolvency, litigation and regulatory practices to provide full-service advice to clients.

Assuming the role from William Glaister, Sehgal is also co-head of the Global Financial Markets group in the Americas, and head of Clifford Chance’s Global Transport & Logistics sector group. Chambers USA 2022 ranked Sehgal Band 1 in Transportation: Aviation: Finance (Nationwide), and he has also been inducted into Legal500’s Hall of Fame in the United States for Transport: Aviation and Air Travel – Finance. Considered one of the foremost experts on a wide variety of international asset finance transactions, Sehgal’s experience includes acquisition financing, leveraged leasing, secured lending, structured financing and export credit agency-supported financings.

Global Head of Financial Markets Emma Matebalavu offers, “Zarrar is renowned industry-wide for his knowledge and expertise, having worked extensively on some of the most complex asset finance transactions in the market globally. I am delighted to announce his appointment to lead the Asset Finance group which is a core element of our world-leading, award-winning international finance practice. I am confident that Zarrar will build on the stellar legacy of our brilliant global assets team by leading with absolute focus and dedication to our clients globally and I really look forward to working with him in his new role.” Sehgal shares, “With thanks to William Glaister for his many years of contributions, I step into this role to lead an incredibly ambitious and successful group. I am excited for us to continue to leverage what makes us so unique – an unrivalled level of experience and insight, supported by access to a truly integrated global network. We remain the law firm of choice for complex asset finance transactions.”

