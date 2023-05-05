CM directs DCs to restore 475 water filtration plants in 15 days

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the deputy com­missioners across the province to make all the damaged water filtration plants functional within 15 days. The Punjab government has compiled a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both government and private sectors across various districts of the province. The objective is to revive these plants within the next 15 days and ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the people. Povincial government’s spokesman Amir Mir said that the caretaker CM had instructed that the closed water filtration plants be repaired and re-functionalized promptly to provide clean drinking water to four million peo­ple. He said the restoration project will not be financed by the government, as it will be carried out from May 05 to 20 in collaboration with philanthropists and the private sector will also be responsible for their maintenance. Amir Mir emphasized that this effort will prevent waterborne diseases, adding that the caretaker CM had given the concerned deputy commissioners a 15-day dead­line to repair all damaged water filtration plants to ensure that the provision of clean drinking water is not disrupted.

GB GOVERNOR CALLS ON PUNJAB CM

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah paid a visit to caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday at the Chief Minister’s office to discuss matters of mutual interest and promote cooperation in various fields. Mohsin Naqvi an­nounced to give laptops to the talented students of Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of his meeting with Governor Gilgit-Baltistan. The laptops will help the students of Gilgit-Baltistan in their edu­cational activities and research according to mod­ern technology. He said the Punjab Government will continue its role in the construction and de­velopment of Gilgit-Baltistan.