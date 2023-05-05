Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM meets heirs of youth drowned in Neelum River

Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi Thurs­day visited the families of Ghulam Miran and the missing youths in Chowk Baba Azam Achhra here. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased youth Ghulam Miran and inquired about the well-being of the injured Muhammad Fahad. The CM directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured and ordered a team of divers from Rescue 1122 to be dispatched to the accident site immediately. Mohsin Naqvi also consoled the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to give them courage, hoping for the safe return of the missing youth. It may be added that eight members of a family including Ghulam Miran, Walid Ibrar, Hasan Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel, and Shahnawaz Maqsood drowned in the river when their jeep plunged into it. The body of Ghulam Miran is recovered and the search for the missing youth is on­-

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023