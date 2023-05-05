CM meets heirs of youth drowned in Neelum River

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi Thurs­day visited the families of Ghulam Miran and the missing youths in Chowk Baba Azam Achhra here. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased youth Ghulam Miran and inquired about the well-being of the injured Muhammad Fahad. The CM directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured and ordered a team of divers from Rescue 1122 to be dispatched to the accident site immediately. Mohsin Naqvi also consoled the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to give them courage, hoping for the safe return of the missing youth. It may be added that eight members of a family including Ghulam Miran, Walid Ibrar, Hasan Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel, and Shahnawaz Maqsood drowned in the river when their jeep plunged into it. The body of Ghulam Miran is recovered and the search for the missing youth is on­-