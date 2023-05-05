Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM pays tribute to martyred police constable

Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has ex­pressed his admiration for the bravery of Constable Gh­ulam Qasim who made the ultimate sacrifice during an operation in Kacha. The CM noted that Constable Gh­ulam Qasim fought bravely against miscreants and was elevated to the rank of a martyr. In a statement re­leased on Thursday, the CM stated that the entire nation is proud of the great sacri­fice made by Constable Gh­ulam Qasim. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the Punjab government would provide all possible sup­port to help them through this difficult time. Mohsin Naqvi also commended the brave men and women of the Punjab Police, who have set a high standard of cour­age and dedication in the history of law enforcement. Their unwavering commit­ment to maintaining peace has earned them a reputa­tion for valor and bravery that will be remembered for generations to come, he concluded.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023