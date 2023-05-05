CM pays tribute to martyred police constable

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his admiration for the bravery of Constable Ghulam Qasim who made the ultimate sacrifice during an operation in Kacha. The CM noted that Constable Ghulam Qasim fought bravely against miscreants and was elevated to the rank of a martyr. In a statement released on Thursday, the CM stated that the entire nation is proud of the great sacrifice made by Constable Ghulam Qasim. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the Punjab government would provide all possible support to help them through this difficult time. Mohsin Naqvi also commended the brave men and women of the Punjab Police, who have set a high standard of courage and dedication in the history of law enforcement. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace has earned them a reputation for valor and bravery that will be remembered for generations to come, he concluded.