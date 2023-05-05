CM pays tribute to martyred police constable

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has ex­pressed his admiration for the bravery of Constable Gh­ulam Qasim who made the ultimate sacrifice during an operation in Kacha. The CM noted that Constable Gh­ulam Qasim fought bravely against miscreants and was elevated to the rank of a martyr. In a statement re­leased on Thursday, the CM stated that the entire nation is proud of the great sacri­fice made by Constable Gh­ulam Qasim. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the Punjab government would provide all possible sup­port to help them through this difficult time. Mohsin Naqvi also commended the brave men and women of the Punjab Police, who have set a high standard of cour­age and dedication in the history of law enforcement. Their unwavering commit­ment to maintaining peace has earned them a reputa­tion for valor and bravery that will be remembered for generations to come, he concluded.