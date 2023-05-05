Friday, May 05, 2023
Coalition govt to complete its constitutional term: SAPM
Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Mu­hammad Ahmed Khan Thursday said that all in­stitutions need to work within the constitutional limits and the coalition government will complete its constitutional tenure as the general election will be held on time. 

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ruling collation had shown all the flexibili­ty that was needed and showed their respect for a constitution, adding, through dialogue, the gov­ernment wanted to make things acceptable to all.

He stressed that a well-functioning judiciary is the need of the hour in the country to restore the confidence of the people, and safeguard democra­cy. Replying to a question, he said flexibility in di­alogue is the only way forward to bring the coun­try out of the crisis, adding, it was the stance of the government that the National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies should not be dissolved before the time.

He said that PML-N set aside its differences and took all the political forces on board to bring the country out of the current challenges.

Our Staff Reporter

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

