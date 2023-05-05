Commissioner constitutes task force to address water scarcity in dams

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has directed to constitute a task force to address the issues of water scarcity in dams, informed a spokesperson here on Thursday.

The task force will comprise assistant commissioner of area concerned, XEN small dams, assistant director water management and three local farmers, she said.

The commissioner issued these directions during a meeting held in his office to review the progress in development schemes in Rawalpindi region.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Nazia Sudhan, ADC (Revenue) Nabeel Sindhu, XEN Small Dams Hamza Sheikh and other officers, she added.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the government is taking concrete steps to cater the need of potable water by building more small and big dams in the province. He said that Dadocha and Mahota Dams would cater to the need of water for the domestic, agricultural and industrial sector.

He said that a task force has been made for meeting the challenges of water scarcity.

He said that the task force would brief him next week about the issues and problems in dams in the district.

A swift action will be taken for the solution of problems, the commissioner said, adding that a total of 9 dams were built in Rawalpindi region. “Masyar Dam, Khasala Dam, Java Dam and Japan Dam are located in Rawalpindi while Narali, Dangi, Falena, Oghan and Jamal Dams are situated in Gujar Khan Tehsil,” he said.

He said that the government has started construction of Dadocha dam on a war foot basis. He informed that the government would build five dams according to the annual development program in Rawalpindi.