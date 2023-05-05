Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

COMSTECH, UoL join hands to  offer scholarships to Gambia  

Agencies
May 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - COMSTECH, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in collaboration with The University of Lahore (UoL), has announced an exciting opportunity for the Staff of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) of Gambia. This is offering 15 fully funded scholarships in a variety of fields of study, including Biomedical Sciences, Pharmacy, Management Sciences, Statistics, Medical Imaging Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Systems, and Dietetics and Nutritional Sciences. These scholarships are available for students at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels, said a press release issued here Thursday. Chairman Board of Governors of UoL, Awais Raoof, said that they intended to facilitate the education and health sectors of the Gambia through scholarships and capacity building. 

As the EFSTH is the only teaching hospital in the Gambia, and the main referral center for the whole country with a capacity of over 600 beds, I strongly believe that our support will uplift their health sector and considerably contribute to the community as well. We are committed to further enhance the scope of our support to EFSTH and the people of Gambia in the future, he expressed.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Awais Raoof said that all selected students would have the opportunity to study at UoL and the primary goal of these scholarships was to support and uplift the education and health sector in The Gambia. 

This is an incredible opportunity for students to pursue their educational dreams and contribute to the growth and development of their country, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023