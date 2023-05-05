Consultative meeting of human rights held in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and a local non-government organization jointly organized a consultative meeting on Thursday with human rights activists, civil society organizations, UN organizations working in Northern Sindh, women rights activists and media representatives. The aim of this meeting was to discuss human rights issues including violence against women, media freedom, gender equality, child labor, child marriage and protection of minorities and formulate a concrete strategy to resolve these issues.

The participants talked about the criminal justice system, the juvenile justice system act 2018, economic and social rights, prevention of domestic violence, and the freedoms of religion and belief and the freedom of expression both online and offline. The participants said the commission should organize these meetings on a monthly basis and discuss the grass root issues of the communities. Mohammad Aslam Shaikh retired judge and member (Judicial) SHRC, Ms Sughra Solangi CEO of a local NGO, Advocate Ghazala Anjum, Sarfaraz Jamali and others shared the overall goal and mission of the Sindh Human Rights Commission.