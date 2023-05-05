Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Consultative meeting of human rights held in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and a local non-government organization jointly organized a consultative meeting on Thursday with human rights activists, civil society organizations, UN organizations working in Northern Sindh, women rights activists and media representatives. The aim of this meeting was to discuss human rights issues including violence against women, media freedom, gender equality, child labor, child marriage and protection of minorities and formulate a concrete strategy to resolve these issues. 

The participants talked about the criminal justice system, the juvenile justice system act 2018, economic and social rights, prevention of domestic violence, and the freedoms of religion and belief and the freedom of expression both online and offline. The participants said the commission should organize these meetings on a monthly basis and discuss the grass root issues of the communities. Mohammad Aslam Shaikh retired judge and member (Judicial) SHRC, Ms Sughra Solangi CEO of a local NGO, Advocate Ghazala Anjum, Sarfaraz Jamali and others shared the overall goal and mission of the Sindh Human Rights Commission.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

 

 

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023