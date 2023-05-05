Friday, May 05, 2023
LHC bars police from arresting Usman Buzdar

Web Desk
11:14 AM | May 05, 2023
National

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has ordered the police to refrain from arresting the former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar.

In a hearing held today in the LHC, Buzdar’s lawyer expressed concerns over his client’s alleged harassments by the authorities. According to the lawyer, Buzdar’s family members – including wife and children – were present at home when the police surrounded the premises.

The LHC ordered the police to refrain from arresting the former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and ordered the authorities to involve Usman Buzdar in the investigation.

The LHC adjourned the case until Monday for the next hearing. Moreover, the court has also directed the case to be sent to the larger bench of the Chief Justice.

Earlier to this, Usman Buzdar has secured protective bail in corruption and other cases.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench judge Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the case, in which the former CM Punjab appeared in person for protective bail.

The LHC Bahawalpur bench granted seven-day protective bail to Buzdar after hearing initial arguments from his counsel.

The former Punjab chief minister moved LHC against the cases of corruption and others.

The former CM Punjab is facing several cases of corruption, assets beyond known sources of income ‘charges’ and others.

