Friday, May 05, 2023
CTD claim to arrest MQM-London target killer

11:26 AM | May 05, 2023
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested a target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, a raid was carried out by the CTD team in Karachi’s Nooras Chowrangi area to arrest the absconding target killer identified as Faraz aka ‘Cheeta’, wanted in many heinous crimes to the police.

Sharing the details, the CTD spokesperson said Faraz remained part of Qasba Aligarh Sector target killers team, who has confessed his involvement in many heinous crimes including killing police constable Shahid, Javed and Asad.

Earlier, MQM-London’s Kehkashan Haider can be allegedly heard coordinating for a nefarious killing bid via phone call as another audiotape surfaced suggesting she led the target killers’ wing in the port city.

According to the details shared, the audiotape encapsulates a telephonic conversation allegedly between Haider and a target killer set to execute a target wherein she instructs him to wait till at least afternoon or evening to proceed and not opt for Fajar (early morning) time.

