Customs seize 86000 smuggled sugar, urea bags in Balochistan

QUETTA - The Customs Balochistan seized 86 thousand bags of smuggled urea and sugar in one week, local me­dia reported. According to customs officials, the seized urea and sugar from Khuzdar, Nushki and Gaddani were worth Rs 40 crore. The customs offi­cials recovered 26407 bags of urea and 8209 bags of sugar from Khuzdar.

The Customs officials earlier seized a container with a consignment of urea fertilizer at the Tork­ham border. Additional Collector Customs Muham­mad Tayeb said that the department’s officials dur­ing a search of an export container at the border crossing, recovered a consignment of 40 tonnes of urea fertilizer, being smuggled to Afghanistan.

“Fake documents of rice cargo were prepared for the container, carrying urea,” the official said. “The export of urea from the country has been strictly prohibited,” he further said.