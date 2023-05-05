DC inaugurates dist public school  

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the establishment of District Public School Attock will add a new chapter in the educational history of the district.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of the District Public School here the other day. Assistant Commissioner Attock Shaughta Jabin, CEO Education Malik Fateh Khan, Former CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, DEO Secondary Akram Zia and others were also present on the occasion. DC Attock said that District Public School has been started and this school system has been working successfully in different cities of Punjab. In this school, it will be possible to get high quality education at a very reasonable fee. Government employees can enroll their children in this school till May 31 and get fifty percent discount in the fee.