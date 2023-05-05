Ecuador is in trouble and its president may pay the price

QUITO-Ecuador was known as the “isla de paz” – an island of peace in the 1980s, when compared to its neighbours Colombia and Peru, some of the world’s biggest producers of cocaine. But a deadly escalation of violence has upended that reputation in past few years, as rights groups say the Andean nation has clocked some of the highest homicide rates in the region. In April alone, the country has seen a prison riot, explosions in the port city of Guayaquil, and the slaying of at least nine people during an armed attack of a fishing port.

Civilians are finding themselves caught between criminal groups battling for control of the cocaine supply chain, which passes through Ecuador, according to Glaeldys González, an expert on organized crime at the International Crisis Group. And Ecuadorian authorities have struggled to tackle this public security crisis “efficiently because it is mired in (a) political crisis,” González says. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso is at the center of this storm, and his popularity has tanked amid widespread discontent with spiraling crime rates. “Lasso has not delivered” on campaign promises of lower taxes and more foreign direct investment, said Luis Ortiz, an Ecuadorian political analyst and development consultant. Nor has he has not been able to convey a successful strategy to stop the violence, he added.

Lasso faces an impeachment vote in the next few weeks over accusations of embezzlement before he took office by opposition legislators – allegations which Lasso denies.