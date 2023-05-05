Ed Sheeran says allegations in copyright infringement trial are ‘really insulting’

NEW YORK-Musician Ed Sheeran appeared visibly frustrated on the stand Thursda as he continued his testimony in the second week of his copyright infringement case about whether his smash single “Thinking Out Loud” copied the classic Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran said he found the allegations in the case “really insulting.” At one point, the musician said, “I’m not gonna swear.” He also disputed the testimony of Alexander Stewart, the plaintiffs’ expert witness. Sheeran claimed Stewart altered elements from “Thinking Out Loud” in his analysis in order to prove his point. Stewart had claimed during the trial last week that the chords Sheeran played in the first 24 seconds of his song were “virtually identical” to “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran said that the chords in “Thinking Out Loud” are a “common progression,” and that similar chords are used in several songs. To demonstrate this, he played the chords from “Thinking Out Loud” while singing multiple different songs from other artists, including “Tupelo Honey” and “Crazy Love.” He testified that he did not copy those songs when he wrote “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran played the opening line of “Thinking Out Loud” in an attempt to rebut Stewart’s testimony. Later in the day, Amy Wadge, who co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” with Sheeran, testified that she used “exactly the same chord progression” in a previous song. The song, “Better Than Me,” was released by Pete Wiley before Wadge and Sheeran wrote “Thinking Out Loud” in 2014. Sheeran previously testified that Wadge came up with the basic chord progression in the opening part of the song. Wadge never formally learned how to play guitar and since her skill level is “pretty basic,” she has to rely on the building blocks, she said.