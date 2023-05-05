Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Pakistan star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award after his thrilling performance in ODI matches and the T20I series against New Zealand.

The ICC has picked two in-form batters and a record-breaking spinner for the prestigious award after a string of stellar performances during April. The other two players include Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya and Kiwis’ Mark Chapman.

Fakhar Zaman led the charge for Pakistan as they pulled off their second-highest ODI run-chase in Rawalpindi late in the month. The opener smashed an unbeaten 180 to help Pakistan chase down a target of 337 against the visiting New Zealand side to go 2-0 up in the series.

Fakhar's knock came with 17 boundaries and six massive sixes as Pakistan won with 10 balls to spare in a high-scoring contest.

This was the left-hander's second ton in as many matches during April with his 117 off 114 balls helping Pakistan chase down 289 in the first game at the same venue.

Fakhar led the run-chase from the onset, only being dismissed in the 43rd over, by when Pakistan were well on their way to chase down the winning score. He won the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

The left-hander started the month with a rapid 47 in the first T20I in Lahore against New Zealand, playing a part in the home side's thumping 88-run victory. While he didn't click in the next two T20I matches, Fakhar stormed into form in ODIs, a format he has always thrived in.

The Pakistan opener now has 3082 ODI runs at an average of 49.71 and a strike-rate of almost 95 in his 67-match career.