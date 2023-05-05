FM Bhutto urges SCO members to avoid using terrorism as a diplomatic tool

“Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic-point scoring,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) summit in Goa, minister after Indian counterpart raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the meeting.

Earlier, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar addressed the SCO meeting, in which he highlighted the issue of cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar said: “While the world was engaged in facing Covid and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continues unabated. Taking our eyes off this menace would be detrimental to our security interests.

Furthermore, the host reiterated his country’s “long-standing” demand that English be made the third official language of the moot. At the moment Russian and Mandarin are the languages used at the form officially.

Addressing the SCO summit, Bilawal Bhutto reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism for maintaining international peace and harmony. “Pakistan remains committed to multilateralism and continues to play a leading role at all international forums.”

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong commitment to SCO he said, “There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this CFM.”

Bilawal asserted the SCO could be a “key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level”, the FO said.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s belief and adherence to the “principles of mutual trust, equality, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of shared development enshrined in the original ‘Shanghai Spirit’”.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister once again highlighted Pakistan’s role in the global discourse on climate change. He further said, “The climate crisis poses an existential threat to humanity.”

On poverty alleviation, FM Bilawal Bhutto said: “There is a very strong and compelling case for closer cooperation for poverty alleviation under SCO. The establishment of the Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation proposed by Pakistan will be a step in that direction.”

Speaking on Afghanistan, Bilawal said, “A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is a key not only to regional integration and economic cooperation but also to global peace and stability.”

Earlier today, the Foreign Office shared a group photo of the foreign ministers attending the SCO meeting today.

During his stay in Goa, Bilawal engaged with several of his counterparts from different nations.

The foreign minister held meetings with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and others.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson said in a tweet that during the meeting both foreign ministers discussed matters related to bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of people-to-people relations and food security in the region.