Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Food dept foils flour, wheat smuggling bid  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Food Department Attock foiled an attempt of wheat and flour smuggling from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with recovery of 445 mound illegal flour from the possession of three flour smugglers near Hazara road within the jurisdiction of police station Hassanabdal. The surveillance staff of food department   was present on monitoring duty when three trucks (loaded with wheat flour of 20 kg bags of 690 kilograms, more than 100 bags of 40 kgs) were signaled to stop while crossing check post.  

The truckers were asked to produce their permits to justify the wheat flour transportation    from Punjab to KP but they could not produce official documents in this regard. Later on, they were handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings as per law.

 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023