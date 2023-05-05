Food dept foils flour, wheat smuggling bid  

ATTOCK - Food Department Attock foiled an attempt of wheat and flour smuggling from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with recovery of 445 mound illegal flour from the possession of three flour smugglers near Hazara road within the jurisdiction of police station Hassanabdal. The surveillance staff of food department was present on monitoring duty when three trucks (loaded with wheat flour of 20 kg bags of 690 kilograms, more than 100 bags of 40 kgs) were signaled to stop while crossing check post.

The truckers were asked to produce their permits to justify the wheat flour transportation from Punjab to KP but they could not produce official documents in this regard. Later on, they were handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings as per law.