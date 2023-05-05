Global youth leader from Pakistan meets Azerbaijan President

ISLAMABAD-Qaiser Nawab, a prominent global Youth Leader from Pakistan, met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at the International Conference titled “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future”. The conference was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founding leader of Azerbaijan and held in Shusha, Karabakh, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Nawab expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for carrying on his father’s legacy actively, saying that “as a great son of Azerbaijani soil, Heydar Aliyev had strong ties with my country, Pakistan, and we hold him in high regard for his contributions to the region”. He also expressed his appreciation for the President’s contributions to the region and his pursuit of a multifaceted foreign policy, making him one of the most popular leaders nationally and internationally. Nawab, who is an expert on Belt and Road Initiative and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, also requested President Aliyev’s support in opening up more platforms for young leaders from OIC and NAM countries to raise their voices through joint projects that will also strengthen Azerbaijan’s regional and international position.

Nawab also asked about the actions that can be taken by Europe and the international community to put an end to Armenian violations of the agreements made with Azerbaijan in the presence of the international community, and how effective the United Nations and other international organizations have been in resolving international conflicts since their inception. In response, President Aliyev stressed the importance of condemning Armenian violations and emphasized the need for international organizations to support Azerbaijan’s stance on regional peace and justice. He also appreciated the contributions of Nawab towards the Karabakh conflict and supporting the just stance of Azerbaijan. Nawab presented a special commemorative banknote of Rs 75 issued on the 75 years of independence of Pakistan featuring national heroes to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a souvenir.

The friendly meeting between Nawab and President Aliyev underscores the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and prosperity.