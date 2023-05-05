Govt to work in collaboration with WB to achieve sustainable development: Dar

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed the commitment of the government to work in collaboration with the World Bank to achieve their shared goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.

A World Bank delegation headed by Ms Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The finance minister welcomed the Vice President of World Bank for Human Development and appreciated the role of World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan. The finance minister praised the World Bank’s development projects in Pakistan and expressed gratitude for the financial and technical assistance being provided by the World Bank for meeting the development needs of the country.

Vice President, Ms Murthi emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, particularly in education, health & nutrition, social protection, population control, and women development. She also highlighted the importance of local ownership and community participation in implementing development projects. Furthermore, she shared her views on best human development practices being followed in the region, and expressed the desire to initiate the same practices in Pakistan as well.

The finance minister apprised the vice president about the government’s policies and programs related to key areas of human development in order to uplift the masses and eliminate poverty from the country. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Earlier, Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Finance Division. Shinji Yanagi, Vice Chairman Toyota Co., SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar extended a warm welcome to Wada Mitsuhiro and briefed the ambassador about the economic challenges and priorities of the present government. He apprised the ambassador of the economic policies and reforms being implemented by the govt to lead the economy towards growth and stability.

The finance minister also expressed his views on the cordial relations between Pakistan and Japan and appreciated Japan’s investments in Pakistan. He stated the two countries enjoy sound friendly relations which have been getting stronger with each passing day. He said that Japan is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and he firmly believes that the cooperation will further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries. The finance minister further highlighted potential opportunities of investment in Pakistan and welcomed investment plans of Japanese companies in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro praised the pragmatic policies and actions being taken by the government and said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He expressed confidence in the economic policies of the current government and assured that business, investment and economic linkages between the two countries would further strengthen in coming days. The finance minister shared sentiments of gratitude to the ambassador and assured of complete cooperation in improving the trade, investment and economic relations between the two countries.