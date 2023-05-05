Gwadar Port handles all 9 wheat ships

ISLAMABAD - Proving its international worth, operational competence and hightech capability, Gwadar Port has meticulously received and administered all successive nine ships loaded with 450,000 metric tons of imported Russian wheat.

Transshipment at Gwadar Port is part of strenuous effort to ward off Pakistan from a wheat shortage and food crisis, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

All bulky nine vessels docked at 600 meters long berths of Gwadar Port from March 02 till May 03. The handling of the nine wheat ships with precision after urea import at Gwadar Port confirms that the port is fit and capable of handling all forthcoming international shipments.

A Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association (AGSCAA) official told Gwadar Pro that Gwadar Port has surpassed other ports in Pakistan in handling and processing wheat consignments.

He stated that Gwadar Port is more economical than other ports like KPT and Qasim Ports since the latter two ports are always congested, and ships frequent demurrage and high storage charges.

At Gwadar Port, there are no demurrage and storage charges, as well as the quickest stevedoring services, he added.

Since the first ship anchored in the first week of March, Gwadar Port has witnessed zero handling loss for the discharge and dispatch of wheat, with all types of loading, offloading, and transportation done by Pakistani manpower.

Instead of manual handling, the Web-Based One Custom Clearance System (WeBOC) was used to process wheat from Gwadar Port.

WeBOC in Gwadar Port ensured automation, standardisation, and harmonisation of all trade procedures and logistic services under Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell, Gwadar Free Zone, and GITL have worked in cohesion to ensure that all work is spot-on.

According to a Gwadar International Terminals Limited official, the import of wheat using Gwadar Port is a new milestone since it will spur up trade activities in Gwadar.

Representatives of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping suggest that the government will use the port for more international shipments after the successful wheat handling.