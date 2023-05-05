According to recent news, it has been reported that the construction work on the Main Canal, measuring 100-130 running feet in length, at Hanna Lake has been pending for several months, resulting in the wastage of precious water resources.

The construction work is essential for storing and recharging Hanna Lake with flowing water from the Zarghoon Mountains and discharge from Wali Tangi Dam.

Unfortunately, the Irrigation Department has failed to complete the remaining construction work within the stipulated time, leading to the continuous wastage of water.

It is imperative that the concerned authorities take immediate and strict action against the department responsible for this negligence. The Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Commander of the Southern Command in Quetta are requested to intervene and ensure that appropriate action is taken to prevent further waste of water resources at Hanna Lake.

M ABUBAKAR,

Quetta.