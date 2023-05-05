ICC reveals nominees of Women's Player of the Month for April 2023

Two leading Associate batters and a Zimbabwe young gun are in the running for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for April.

Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand)

32-year-old Chaiwai has turned into the rock of Thailand’s middle order, underlined by reliable innings across her team’s ODI series win against Zimbabwe.

The right-hander struck two unbeaten half-centuries in the 3-0 series win, the first saving Thailand from a precarious position of 21/4, finishing 57* as the hosts fell to 154 all out. Thailand were able to close out in a 78-run victory, as the tourists were bowled out for just 76.

After a stumble in the second T20I, Chaiwai returned to her reliable best, making 52* in a successful chase of 113.

Chaiwai was named player of the series for her efforts, also contributing with 55 runs in the three T20Is. Her 29 in the second T20I helped the side to a five-wicket win.

Kavisha Egodage (UAE)

In spite of playing in different conditions across in Africa, Kavisha Egodage has taken to the task beautifully, scoring 236 runs across eight T20Is in two different competitions.

Egodage was first excellent in Uganda at the Victoria Series in Kampala, leading the tournament with 112 runs at an average of 56.

The 20-year-old began her sojourn with 44* against Tanzania, before making 38 against hosts Uganda and 30 against Rwanda, all at the Lugogo Ground.

UAE then travelled to Namibia to compete in the four-team Capricorn Series, only bettered by Theertha Satish in the runs column.

Making two consecutive scores of 30 to begin the competition, Egodage went on to make a half century against Uganda, finishing off her prolific month.

Kelis Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe)

While debuting for the senior team before her breakout inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign, 17-year-old Ndhlovu has gone from strength to strength as an international cricketer in April.

Traveling to Thailand for the ODI and T20I series, Ndhlovu made a strong first-up appearance in the longer format, claiming 5/22 (9) at Terdthai Cricket Club in Bangkok.

Ndhlovu almost turned the tide for Zimbabwe in the second ODI, taking three wickets in quick succession as Thailand stumbled from 100/0 to 104/3. Ndlovu finished with 3/17 as Thailand fell to 217 all out, though the tourists were unable to reach the target in reply.

Ndhlovu claimed 2/19 (8) in the final ODI, with her total of nine scalps the most across both teams for the series.

The starlet took the form into the T20Is, taking a further four wickets at an economy of 7.60, with wickets in all three outings. Her 2/28 (4) helped Zimbabwe to their one win on the tour, with efforts of 1/19 and 1/29 strengthening her case for this month's accolade.