IGP Islamabad  issues SSP’s posting orders

Islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has issued posting and transfer orders of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here on Thursday, informed sources.

The capital city police chief has appointed SP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk (SP/BS-18) as SSP Logistics, they said. A notification has also been issued in this regard while the newly appointed SSP assumed his charge.

Meanwhile, the under training DSPs from National Police academy Islamabad visited the Central Police Office Islamabad met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a police public relations officer said. He said that, the AIG Operations Islamabad Saud Khan briefed the delegation about the working and framework of Islamabad capital police.

The delegation also visited various branches and sections of Islamabad capital police, including the counter terrorism department. The delegation consists of 29 male and female under training DSPs. The delegation also presented a shield to IGP Islamabad.